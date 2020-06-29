Malawi register 114 new Covid-19 cases
The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has announced that 114 new coronavirus pandemic cases have been recorded as of Sunday June 28, 2020.
According to the Task force Chairperson John Phuka, out of the total number of cases, six are imported while the rest are locally transmitted.
Five of the imported were recorded in Blantyre while the other one was in Ntcheu.
Of the total locally transmitted cases, 78 cases were recorded in Blantyre, nine in Lilongwe, 11 in Mzuzu, three in Mzimba while one each in Karonga and Chikwawa districts respectively.
Meanwhile, the Presidential task force chairperson has expressed worry with the escallating growth of number of locally transmited Covid19 cases.
“As local transmission os on the rise in our country, I would loke to encourage everyone to wereba cloth mask whenever you are going into crowded places . Those with positive Covid-19 result should should self isolate and put on a medical mask all the time” said Phuka.
He also urged Health Care Workers to strictly follow infection prevention and control measures.
The problem is that the opposition now in government where busy telling people that there is no covid-19 in Malawi, am eaderly waiting to hear from the President how he is going to say it. During campiagn period, were busy telling people that that the DPP government using covid-19 as a scapegoat to cancel the elections. Lets see now what they are going to tell us about the prevalence of covid-19 in Malawi.
My advice to all Malawians is this, the elections are over now let us take covid 19 more seriously….so far God has been on our side so that we could settle the elections issue but let us now do our part by strictly practicing social distancing as never before. Winter is upon us and learning from other countries who have seen the worst of COVID-19 it is obvious that the coronavirus thrives in cold weather, please take care of yourselves. I don’t need to remind you in what state of condition our hospitals are, we have no medicines to help… Read more »
Malawians are too laid back. Komatu kukubweraku kuli zachabe. Look at the daily trends everywhere. We and our 17 ventilators shall surely perish. Dr Phuka nde akuyeysesa kuchenjeza anthu. Kufa saaferana let’s be responsible for our lives.
Paja mumati kulibetu