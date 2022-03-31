Auditors query ministry of Finance over missing K113.7bn

State auditors are querying the Ministry of Finance over K113.7 billion which revenue collectors, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) collected for the year ending June 2020.

Auditors at National Audit Office (NAO) are querying lack of records in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) for the K113.7 billion.

But the Ministry of Finance, which operates the government’s electronic payment platform, has dismissed the findings contained in the Auditor General’s report analysing financial transactions for government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) between 2018 and 2020.

The report categorises the non-recording among key “weaknesses on financial and other internal controls”.

It reads in part: “Section 4.4.6.6 of the desk instructions stipulates that on a monthly basis, a ministry or department or agency shall send a notification to Treasury giving the details on the revenue collected.

“Treasury shall then transfer funds from the ministry’s recurrent revenue bank account to Malawi Government bank Account Number One.

