Ạuthorities continue with Covid-19 tests at Lilongwe Girls Secondary
Authorities are today sacrificing their Chilembwe Day holiday to continue with covid-19 tests at Lilongwe Girls Secondary which has since registered the highest number of infections for students.
Yesterday, Lilongwe girls secondary school registered in total 137 positive cases.
Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje said yesterday the testing exercise continues this morning.
Meanwhile, the Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 is appealing for calm as it works on finding ways to curb the spread of the virus in learning institutions.
This follows the commotion that ensued at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School when parents and guardians demanded that the school releases their children who tested positive.
Addressing the media in Lilongwe yesterday, the Co-chair of the taskforce Khumbidze Kandondo Chiponda indicated that parents should be assured that their children are being well taken care of.
Apart from Lilongwe Girls Secondary School, cases have also been confirmed in other institutions which include The Polytechnic, Chancellor College, Mzuzu University, Blantyre Secondary School and Saint Andrews High School.
National Coordinator for the Human Rights Defenders Coalition Luke Tembo emphasised on the need for the government to close schools the situation gets out of hand.
In Kasungu, classes at Boma and Chithiba primary schools were disrupted as learners took to the streets protesting suggestions health authorities were in the vicinity for trial Covid-19 vaccination of learners.
The pupils matched in the direction of Kasungu Boma chanting and shouting before riot police blocked them.
Kasungu District Health Office spokesperson, Catherine Yoweli, has described as speculation claims that anybody wanted to administer any vaccine to school learners.
Kasungu District Director of Education, Anderson Mtandika described the development as worrisome.
Co-chairperson of presidential committee on covid-19 Dr. John Phuka urged people to refrain from spreading rumours which can cause panic.
He said the government has not yet acquired Covid vaccines, therefore the learners in Kasungu acted on false stories.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
close the schools.
Oh yes social media at his pick
Keep the leaner there , until the situation is contained Government, please do whatever is needed to be done that the situation must be contained.
What is this nonsense, a testing Center with zero social distancing?playing with fire
The Tonse Alliance is acting very strange and seems they dont know what is good for the people. Students who have tested positive, you still allow them to be those who are negative? Nonsense. You will end up all infecting the rest of the students and even people at home (relatives and friends), this is how this virus is spreading. Close the schools and let the students go back home, the positive ones be isolated and taken care of separately.
The first sentence is a typical Malawian mindset about anything.. 🙄🙄🙄
That being said, the plan about schools is not well articulated thus the panic.
Khumbize come out clear.. What does “will be taken care of” mean? What is the plan should the students ( God forbid) die? Are you going to be accountable for that outcome? You are only working with the best case scenario here it’s frustrating for parents…
Please let’s be transparent during this period to avoid rumours etc
It’s high time the schools be closed.
Sacrificed their holidays? Za health zili ndi holiday?