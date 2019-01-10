Baba to Nomads move in twist and turns: Masters in contradictory claims

Masters Security Services Club owner and sponsor Alfred Gangata said he is not aware that lanky Nigerian forward Babatunde Adeboye has signed a three year deal with Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

According to Gangata, no official communication or expression of interest in the player or processing of his switch to the Lali Libani Road outfit was brought forward to his attention.

However, Gangata has warned he will not let go Babatunde to play for any domestic club because he belongs to Masters Security FC.

He has also blamed some of Masters officials for being greedy hence going behind his back and process the departure of the Nigerian born striker.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station Zodiak on Wednesday, Gangata said Babatunde has no powers to join any club in Malawi.

“What I know is that Babatunde is Masters Security FC player and if Wanderers proceed with what they are doing they will end up putting their money to waste. The players’ future will also be affected because he will end up not playing” said Gangata.

He however failed to open up if Babatunde has a running contract with Masters.

“The player belongs to Masters and we have drilled and invested a lot in him” he said.

Ganganta warned Wanderers that they risk losing their money on Babatunde.

Nyasa GTimes went further to sort the views of Masters Security General Secretary Zacharia Nyirenda on the contract issue who said: “My records depict December 2018 as expiry month [of Babatunde’s contract] unless I get to see any fresh document”.

On his part, Babatunde on Wednesday refused to comment much before refering thos reporter to Masters General Secretary.

He only said: “Believe what the G.S has told you”.

The Nigerian challenged Gangata to produce evidence of a running contract.

“I am no longer a Masters players now. I am a Nomad and Baba is here at Wanderers,” he said.

