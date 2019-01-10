Police arrest 2 Sri Lankans  over precious minerals

Malawi Police Services in Lilongwe have arrested two Sri Lankas after they were found with precious minerals including copper without valid documentation.

Central region police spokesperson Norah Chimwala said Lilongwe Water Board officers had gone to the house of the Sri Lankas after allegations that the two were involved in illegal water connection in Area 49.

“When the officers were searching the house for possible illegal connection of water, they found the precious stones and the two were reported to police who arrested the foreigners,” said Chimwala.

She said the two will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found with specimen of protected species.

It was not immediately known where the two got the precious stones from but the arrest comes barely weeks after the police arrested some Chinese nationals for being found in possession of precious stones.

There is illegal mining going on in Mangochi and Lilongwe and the ministry of Energy and Mines has engaged Malawi Defense Force soldiers to control the situation.

