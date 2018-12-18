Babatunde set to leave Masters

Masters Security’s hit man Babatunde Adebayo has revealed he is
leaving the club at the end of the season.
The Nigerian born striker joined Masters Security at the start of the
season and has been one of the key members for the club scoring
crucial Cup and league goals.
The player claims he is receiving offers from both local and
international clubs.
“I can’t disclose where am going but what you should know is that
offers are still coming on the table locally and from abroad,” said
Babatunde.
The player revealed he wants to join a club that will be able to give
him good money and in time.
“My ambition is to play a team whereby I can be able to get my green
pasture in time” he said.
He finally expressed gratitude to Masters Security Management for the
wonderful time he has spent at the club.
“I believe that I have shown to the Malawians how good I am, I would
like to thank Master Security officials for the wonderful season that
I had with them and it’s now time to soldier on and face the new
challenges,” he said
Local clubs including Nyasa Big Bullets showed interest to sign him
but were told to wait until the end of the current soccer season.
