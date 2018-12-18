Masters Security’s hit man Babatunde Adebayo has revealed he is

leaving the club at the end of the season.

Babatunde set to leave Masters

The Nigerian born striker joined Masters Security at the start of the

season and has been one of the key members for the club scoring

crucial Cup and league goals.

The player claims he is receiving offers from both local and

international clubs.

“I can’t disclose where am going but what you should know is that

offers are still coming on the table locally and from abroad,” said

Babatunde.

The player revealed he wants to join a club that will be able to give

him good money and in time.

“My ambition is to play a team whereby I can be able to get my green

pasture in time” he said.

He finally expressed gratitude to Masters Security Management for the

wonderful time he has spent at the club.

“I believe that I have shown to the Malawians how good I am, I would

like to thank Master Security officials for the wonderful season that

I had with them and it’s now time to soldier on and face the new

challenges,” he said

Local clubs including Nyasa Big Bullets showed interest to sign him

but were told to wait until the end of the current soccer season.



