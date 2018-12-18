Police arrest man for robbery in Zomba church buildings

Malawi Police in Zomba are keeping in custody a 20 year old man identified as Shaveli Malunga for allegedly breaking into Police College CCAP Church where he is suspected to have stollen goods worthy over K400 000.

Police College CCAP Session Clerk Mavuto Bixon Chinsana said the Church received visitors from Zambia on 12th December, 2018 who were putting up in the very same church and were hosted to a night of player the same night.

It is reported that the suspect attended the prayers but went back to the church after the prayers.

This is when he broke into the church and stole one hybrid sound controller, two microphones and an adapter property of the visitors valued to K466,500.00

After stealing from CCAP church, Shaveli reportedly went to Church of Christ at Ndola where he broke in again through the window and went away 17 decoration curtains, one wall clock and an Escom interface unit valued to K450,000.00

The matter was reported to Zomba Police Station who immediately launched a man hunt and the suspect was arrested the very same night at Domasi Police Road block.

Police has since recovered all the stolen items.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still in custody and is expected to appear in court where he will answer a case of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which is contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code.

Shaveli Malunga hails from Chiutira Village, Traditional Authority Bibi in Salima district.

