Escom, EGENCO assures to ease power blackout challenges

Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) in collaboration with

the Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited have assured

Malawians of improved power supply as they continue to implement

various projects lined up aiming at easing power blackout challenges

in the country.

Escom management assures improved power supply

This has been disclosed through a joint statement released on

Wednesday 18th December 2018 aimed at updating Malawians on the status

of electricity power in the country.

The statement states that with several interventions and projects in

generation, transmission and distribution of electricity power coupled

with the onset of rains have brought a great improvement in availability of power supply to customers.

According to the statement, the interventions include the completion

of rehabilitation of Nkula A, rehabilitation of Lilongwe A and Kanengo

Diesel Generators, the Diesel Generators hired from Aggreko and the

Chipata-Mchinji 33Kv 20 Megawatts cross border connection.

“We wish to assure the nation that we shall continue to implement

various projects that we have lined up in our road map in order to

deal with the menace of power shortage” reads the statement.

According to the statement, of late hydro power stations alone have

been generating around 230MW.

“This has resulted in reduced load shedding during the weekdays and

with an average of two hours of load shedding during the weekdays with

an average of during the past weekend apart from areas that have

planned outages for maintenance and fault clearing,” the statement

read

