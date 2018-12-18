Escom, EGENCO assures to ease power blackout challenges

Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) in collaboration with
the Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited have assured
Malawians of improved power supply as they continue to implement
various projects lined up aiming at easing power blackout challenges
in the country.
This has been disclosed through a joint statement released on
Wednesday 18th December 2018 aimed at updating Malawians on the status
of electricity power in the country.
The statement states that with several interventions and projects in
generation, transmission and distribution of electricity power coupled
with the onset of rains have brought a great improvement in availability of power supply to customers.
According to the statement, the interventions include the completion
of rehabilitation of Nkula A, rehabilitation of Lilongwe A and Kanengo
Diesel Generators, the Diesel Generators hired from Aggreko and the
Chipata-Mchinji 33Kv 20 Megawatts cross border connection.
“We wish to assure the nation that we shall continue to implement
various projects that we have lined up in our road map in order to
deal with the menace of power shortage” reads the statement.
According to the statement, of late hydro power stations alone have
been generating around 230MW.
“This has resulted in reduced load shedding during the weekdays and
with an average of two hours of load shedding during the weekdays with
an average of during the past weekend apart from areas that have
planned outages for maintenance and fault clearing,” the statement
read
shut up EGENCO and ESCOM we had enough from you. No more of you please! leave us alone.