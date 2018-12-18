Limbe Leaf hands over K20m school block, materials in Kasungu

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited on Friday handed over a school block furnished with desks and some school materials worth K20 million to Chikazimasika Junior Primary School in Kasungu.

Limbe Leaf and Ministry of Education officials with the pupils smapling the school materials donated

According to Limbe Leaf sustainability manager Lloyd Barker, the donation will enhance learning and ensure that the quality of education at the school improves.

“The students will be eager to learn while the teachers will be eager to teach due to having proper facilities.”

He said: “It is at the heart of Limbe Leaf to ensure that children never miss school for any reason. If children are in school, we do not have to worry about keeping them out of the fields.

“Limbe Leaf has great commitment towards the elimination of child labour in all its forms, and we hope the communities will be vigilant in this.”



The school’s head teacher Peter Linde thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation.



“We have Standards One to Four, but we would like to upgrade this school to a full primary school. With the support we will now realise our dream,” he said.

Primary school adviser Jackson Kamanga said there are 350 primary schools in Kasungu facing various infrastructure challenges. She thanked Limbe Leaf for bailing out Chikazimasika Junior Primary school.

Traditional Authority Wimbe thanked the company for its support to various sectors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :