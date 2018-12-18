Great Angels Choir to hold Christmas concert in Lilongwe

Traditionally, people celebrate Christmas in different ways, for others, the day is characterized by church services, sharing various gifts and also Music. As a way of spicing up the day, this year, gospel music lovers in Lilongwe will flock to Bingu Conference Centre (BICC) for the great Christmas concert organized by the Great Angels Choir.

Great Angels Choir

Scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 25 December, the event seeks to bring together families, Churches and all the stakeholders to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking in an interview, Great Angels Choir Director William Zonda said all the preparations for the event are done and people should expect a coloulful event full of inspiring and soul touching music suitable for the day.

“The day is worthy celebrating, that is why, as Great Angels Choir we decided to organize this event so that people can come together and share Godly love through music and interaction”, he said

Apart from Great Angels perfomances, Sechaba from South Africa, Gwamba, Thoko Katimba, Kamuzu Barracks Gospels Singers are also billed to perform.

Confirming his presence during the event Thoko Katimba said he is more than ready to dish out the best perfomance saying he is currently immersed in massive trainings.

“Each year we celebrate Christmas as a time of giving, a time of getting together with loved ones, and as a time of joy, so we are inviting everyone to come and be part of this classic event ”, he said

The event will start at 11 o’clock in the morning till late and will attract an entry fee of K5000 standard and K1000 VIP.

