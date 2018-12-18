Bushiri surprises road-side fresh produce traders with cash handouts

December 18, 2018

There were scenes of shock, disbelief and surprises along the Blantyre-Lilongwe road as road-side fresh produce traders got unexpected cash to boost their business courtesy of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church.

Bushiri giving cash to 
road-side fresh produce traders to boost their small scale businesses 

Bushiri was on his way from Lilongwe to Blantyre and he stopped all along the road to greet small-scale business people and also support them with some cash.

Onlookers say Bushiri’s gesture has brought shock, disbelief and surprises to thousands who could hardly discern what a generous man he is.

Nyasa Times engaged Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo to explain as to why Major 1 had to do this to which he responded: “I am in Blantyre organizing the book launch, but knowing my boss and his generosity, I am not surprised. He always want to do something to help people.”

Bushiri is launching his six books tonight at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre.

