Ministry raises councillors’ perks by 25 %

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has adjusted upward allowances for councilors from K80 000 to K100 000 reflecting a 25% increase.



Dakamau: Councillors pay up

Councilors through Malawi Local Government Association( MALGA) submitted a petition to the Ministry in June,2018 for government to consider an increment due to high cost of living Standards in the country .



In a circular letter signed by ministry’s Princiapl Secretary Kiswell Dakamau, dated 4th December, 2018 addressed to all District Commissioners, the adjustment is with effect from July 1 2018.



The letter said the approval has been made on the consideration that each council will contribute 20% from its locally generated revenues and the balance will be covered from the General Resource Fund( GRF).



It further warn DCs that it is not permissible to pay ward councilors from any other source of funds.

Commenting on the matter Councilor for Msakambewa East Ward Martin Luka expressed disappointment, saying the petition requested a 50% increment.

” The 25% increment is not enough , this must be revised in the next budget “He Said

Last week, government also announced an inreament to honorarium given to chiefs with effective from 1st July, 2018. Paramount Chiefs will be getting K100 000 from K50 000, Senior Chiefs K60 000 from K30000, Sub Chiefs 18 000 from K9 000, Group Village heads K5 000 from K2 500 while Village heads K5 000 from K2 500.

