Bullets extend Chiyenda’s contract

Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Robson Chiyenda will remain at the People’s team until 2021.

Chiyenda signs contract extension

This follows the extension of his contract with an extra three year.

The contract renew signing ceremony took place in the commercial city of Blantyre on Tuesday 18th December 2018.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya described Chiyenda as a disciplined player.

“Chiyenda is one of the players in Bullets who is young, humble, well mannered, team player and always ready to learn” said Haiya.

Haiya further said the contract extension will motivate the player further.

“He has been the best goalkeeper to Bullets this season and we believe the extension will motivate him to do much better in the upcoming seasons” said Haiya.

Chiyenda joined Bullets from Mzuni FC in 2017.

