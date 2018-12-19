PIL donates K5m medical items to Mwanza Hospital



Mwanza District hospital has become the latest and final beneficiary of the Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) 2018 Corporate social Responsibility with the company donating K5 million medical equipment to the facility.

Chapweteka receiving a patients monitor from Kadango

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the company sets aside K50 million annually tos upport education and health sector.

Speaking during the handover ceremony PILGeneral Manager Dr Enwell Kadango said an annual support to the health and education sector has been successful

“The health and education sector remained the key focus areas in our 2018 CSR program. We are committed to collaborating with government in improving and promoting the health and well-being of the people of Malawi and the company will continue with the support to these important sectors,” Kadango said.

Kadango said the company was pleased to collaborate with the Malawi government in improving healthcare service in the country through donation of medical supplies to health facilities across the country

“We are acknowledging the fact that government was doing all it can to achieve its goals but due to lack of adequate resources the country is facing a lot of challenges hence the need for other players to come in for the country to achieve its meaningful development goals,” he said

He called for strong collaboration between government and private sector to ensure that there is a sustainable supply of health care delivery services in the country

“Our appeal to the private sector is that while government is all it can to stock our hospitals with drugs and medical equipment, we must also as private sector help in this noble cause and we believe together we can change the status of our public hospitals,” he said.

Receiving the items, Mwanza District Medical Officer Gilbert Chapweteka commended PIL for the donation saying the items donated is helpful in saving lives.

“Most of the equipment in the theatre section are old as result it became difficult to perform operation, the donation of these items will therefore improve our service delivery” said Chapweteka.

The K5 million worth of medial items includes patient monitors with stands, pop cutter electric amputation saw, operating scissors and compressor nebulisers

In the Health Sector, PIL provided essential medical equipment to district hospitals in Nsanje, Rumphi, Dowa and Mwanza.

