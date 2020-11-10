Basmal sets zone elections for Saturday

The Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) says Zone elections will be held on Saturday 28th November 2020.

The elections are long overdue as they were earlier postponed following the suspension due to the threat of Covid-19.

Presently, Nomination forms are accessible in all the three zones secretariat, Basmal General Secretary Peter Gomani said in a statement.

“Nomination forms can be collected at Basmal Secretariat from 10th November 2020 and should be submitted through [email protected] before 17:00 hours on 20th November 2020.

Basmal shall then open a one week campaign period for the contested positions (21st November – 27th November 2020),” Gomani said.

All zone positions from Chairperson, General Secretary, Treasurer, Youth Development Director, Technical Director, Women Basketball Director, Competitions & Compliance Director and Marketing & Resource Mobilization Director are up for grabs.

Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL) elections will take place Katoto Basketball court in Mzuzu while Central Zone Basketball League (CEZOBAL) polls are set Civo Basketball court whereas the Southern Zone Basketball League (SOZOBAL) vote will be held Blantyre Youth Center Basketball court.

Basmal will preside over the zone elections where only 2 representatives each from the registered teams for the 2019 season will be allowed to vote.

