KB accused of ‘tapping up’ Chitipa Utd player Mtambo

Chitipa United Football Club has expressed worry over the actions of Kamuzu Barracks Football Club to have their player Christopher Mtambo in their camp ahead of the 2020/2021 season without the club’s blessings.

Mtambo was instrumental to the team’s survival from relegation last season. He was named player of match several times in the 2019 TNM Super League.

Chitipa United has since lodged a formal complaint to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to look into the matter as they accuse the military team of poaching.

Vice General Secretary for the club, Marshall Mwenechanya confirmed presenting the matter to FAM.

“The boy belongs to Chitipa United and he has a running contract. Initially we were discussing and we gave them an amount to buy him but we realized that they still have that mentality that military teams never buy players. We therefore decided not to release the player.

“We are affected because he is one of our reliable players. This is not the time for a player to be wondering to and from clubs,” lamented Mwenechanya.

But speaking on behalf of Kamuzu Barracks, Albert Midiani, accepted that the player was in Kamuzu Barracks camp.

“It’s true the player is in our camp but we are still in talks with Chitipa United. I cannot comment anything as of now because we haven’t received any communication from FAM. I can only say we are in talks with Chitipa United and we will do everything possible to follow all necessary procedures,” remarked Midiani.

Reports indicate that Chitipa United requested 4 million Kwacha for the player from KB after the end of last season but the military side has chosen just to drag the player into their squad without a nod from the northern region side.

