BAT calls for smarter regulatory framework for vaping products as steps towards a Smokefree 2030 

As the world advocates against smoking, especially amongst they youths — while at the same time tobacco producers opting to provide less risky products — British American Tobacco (BAT) has outlined a blueprint on how regulators and governments could better regulate vaping products.

BAT’s global head of business communications, Jonathan Atwood made the presentation at the Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum 2023 (GTNF) in Seoul, Republic of Korea, where he delivered five-step plan for regulation which could support achieving the right balance between harm reduction and the mitigating unintended consequences, including underage access to products.

A press statement from BAT, quotes Atwood as suggesting that “reckless players in the market need to be penalised when they do not abide by the rules”.

“There are five areas where more could be considered in terms of regulation,” he is quoted as saying. “These are the areas that regulators should explore and establish smart regulation that is right for their market.

“First, on-device technology and functionality: vapour products should be accessible only to adults. Both underage prevention and restriction is crucial. On-device technology, when applied and enforced across entire markets, could help in this regard.”

Atwood further said “more recognition is needed that flavours are an important driver of adoption for smokers seeking alternatives. However, flavours in vapour products should not particularly appeal to anyone underage.

“Third is at the manufacturing and import level: ensuring that non-compliant products cannot reach the market in the first place.

“Fourth, where no restrictions exist already, regulators may want to look at who should be able to sell vapour products and where. Reasonable safeguards at the point-of-sale would help ensure these products are sold only to adult consumers. Solutions such as retail licensing and facial recognition technologies should be seriously considered.

“Lastly, enforcement and penalties: governments must wield their power and ensure consumers are purchasing legitimate products. Such measures should be rigorously enforced and those who fail to comply should face meaningful sanctions.”

He emphasized that it shouldn’t be doubted about what BAT stands for — “a future where reduced-risk*† alternatives to smoking are embraced; a future where innovation thrives, and where millions of consumers are free to choose from a range of alternatives”.

“We call upon governments, regulators, and industry peers to rally towards a sustainable and progressive environment in which these products are sold and marketed responsibly,” he is quoted as saying.

GTNF is the world’s leading conference discussing the future of tobacco and nicotine, which was held from September 19-21.

