Baying Bushiri blood: South Africa sends mafias to abduct ‘Major 1’ in Malawi
Disturbing reports have emerged revealing how desperate the South Africa government has become in its attempt to take back Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the rainbow nation and try him.
Unconfirmed reports—collaborated from intelligence systems both from Malawi and South Africa—reveal that, so far, five Russian trained mafias are in Malawi with a goal to trace Bushiri, abduct him and take him back to South Africa.
“South Africa government knows they don’t have a case against Bushiri. All they wanted is to destroy him because his growth was a serious threat to them. The plan was to use the law and if that fails, assassinate him.
“That is why when they failed to prove the first case; they arrested him on the second case. But this one too isn’t going anywhere. They are worried because they need to convince the public that they were acting earnestly,” said one of our informants from Justice Department in South Africa.
The source added that Bushiri was informed of the plans to revoke his permanent residency so that he goes back to prison for good, that is why he left the country to seek preservation of his life in Malawi.
“The challenge, today, is that South Africa government assured the public that Bushiri is a criminal and that they will do anything to get him back to South Africa. But the process isn’t that easy. So to cover the face, they are now turning mafioso to ensure that they meet what they promised to the public,” said the source.
For the record, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the media saying “We are going to take action, that’s for sure.”
Ramaphosa comments come a day after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that “We will get Bushiri back.”
South Africa Police Minister Bheki Cele also told the media that they will do anything to bring Bushiri back to South Africa.
Even Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister underlined that they will do anything to get Bushiri to South Africa.
However, legally speaking, the only way for South Africa government to bring Bushiri to South Africa is through commencing an extradition process which goes through courts.
Bushiri came to Malawi with a goal to seek justice because he could not get the same in South Africa. On Wednesday he handed himself to Malawi police after South Africa government issued his warrant of arrest that got to Malawi through Interpol.
Lilongwe Principle Magistrate Court, however, freed Bushiri from custody unconditionally as Principle Magistrate Viva Nyimba ruled that the arrest was illegal.
Malawi Information Minister Gospel Kazako said they Bushiris were exercising their right to go home because they felt their lives were in danger in South Africa.
Asked about extradition proceedings, Kazako said Malawi is a nation of laws and that the matter will be dealt with by the book.
Back in Centurion, the R5.5 million luxury home belonging to Bushiri has been forfeited to the state because of his failure to appear in court.
But Bushiri said his life matters most than any property.
They will never succeed
Flankly speaking, Bushiri life was in Danger here(RSA)he did a wise decision to go back home(Malawi)….
I remember Bushiri as well lodged complaints against me corrupt SAPs offices but there is no issue against them,now,the same offices arrested him on money laundering/fraud charges…. ridiculous !!
Bushiri,feel at ease, That’s Malawi,those mafias will know/prove that Malawi is small economically but will also prove that we are dangerous….will show them invisible hericopters,prayers + +
Profet Bushiri,ryanga waka sima makola,you are with us,takaka na kutembelezga kale vinthumwa, nothing will happen to you,to you,to you *PAPA*
Yewo Chomene,
Mzakwacha Nixon
Kwazulu Natal.
Bull. Here is an inconvenient truth: South Africa doesn’t need us; but we need them. In terms of trade, we’re totally dependent on them. They’ve so many options to make our life miserable, it is ridiculous to think they can even think of a bizarre, silly plan of hiring the Russian mafia to kidnap Bushiti. They have all the cards — as well as the jokers. It’s just a matter of time before we swallow our pride and handover to them this crooked charlatan. Watch this space. He ain’t worth fighting for. He is a THIEVE, A CROOKE, AND A… Read more »
lol… whoever wrote this this think readers are damn stupid…
you will believe some journos smoke socks before writing.
You see, there is no secret under the son, this is now evidence that they were planning something sinister against his life. You cant expect them to act in this way, “atchera kumwezi, nkhanga zaona.” Just know that, if we get hold of these mafias in Malawi, they will rot in jail. This man of GOD has no case to answer and RSA is now going into serious internal political turmoil, Ramaphosa has just created a situation that will topple him out, trust me.
The difference between South Africa & Malawi is that South Africa has got investigative journalism & those investigative journalists have unearthed what really happened with Bushiri’s escape, yet in Malawi this reporter inclusive they write hearsay not based on facts. This writer I beg him/her just to read The Independent Newspaper of RSA & get the facts. RSA is not desperate to get Budhiri cos all this was coordinated. Dont try to fool people. All the sane people now know that Bushiri can not come to RSA because Chskwera & Ramaphosa discussed & agreed to send him back to Malawi.… Read more »
Tisatope nazo. Now it is pushing in opaque ideas. We might look our heads here while Bushiri has the truth at the bottom of his heart. So the chase for justice under Malawi law is certainly good chorus for our awkwardly placed analytical powers but let’s look at the matter with a cool mental eye you’ll soon see that the theories about the RSA plans to do something beyond legal parameters a heap of dung. The propaganda machine is raising a lot of unlaced snippets that create more half truths just to win sympathies from all parts of Malawi. Who… Read more »
Ramaphosa akudana ndi kulemela kwa munthu wakuda ndiye mulungu wamuwonesa kuti iye si mchimwene wake
Malawi is ready to defend their son of the soil, bring those Russian mafias in Malawi so that once caught they will feel mob justice here.
We will take the law in our own hands and deal with these mafias once and for all.
Machetes are ready to deal with anyone who comes to disturb our peace loving country. Wether u are South Africa mafia or Russian trained mafias but this is Malawi trained by Israelias in those days and still continuing our operative.
Bullshit! You have been paid to write this rubbish?