Baying Bushiri blood: South Africa sends mafias to abduct ‘Major 1’ in Malawi 

Disturbing reports have emerged revealing how desperate the South Africa government has become in its attempt to take back Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the rainbow nation and try him.

Unconfirmed reports—collaborated from intelligence systems both from Malawi and South Africa—reveal that, so far, five Russian trained mafias are in Malawi with a goal to trace Bushiri, abduct him and take him back to South Africa.

“South Africa government knows they don’t have a case against Bushiri. All they wanted is to destroy him because his growth was a serious threat to them. The plan was to use the law and if that fails, assassinate him.

“That is why when they failed to prove the first case; they arrested him on the second case. But this one too isn’t going anywhere. They are worried because they need to convince the public that they were acting earnestly,” said one of our informants from Justice Department in South Africa.

The source added that Bushiri was informed of the plans to revoke his permanent residency so that he goes back to prison for good, that is why he left the country to seek preservation of his life in Malawi.

“The challenge, today, is that South Africa government assured the public that Bushiri is a criminal and that they will do anything to get him back to South Africa. But the process isn’t that easy. So to cover the face, they are now turning mafioso to ensure that they meet what they promised to the public,” said the source.

For the record, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the media saying “We are going to take action, that’s for sure.”

Ramaphosa comments come a day after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that “We will get Bushiri back.”

South Africa Police Minister Bheki Cele also told the media that they will do anything to bring Bushiri back to South Africa.

Even Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister underlined that they will do anything to get Bushiri to South Africa.

However, legally speaking, the only way for South Africa government to bring Bushiri to South Africa is through commencing an extradition process which goes through courts.

Bushiri came to Malawi with a goal to seek justice because he could not get the same in South Africa. On Wednesday he handed himself to Malawi police after South Africa government issued his warrant of arrest that got to Malawi through Interpol.

Lilongwe Principle Magistrate Court, however, freed Bushiri from custody unconditionally as Principle Magistrate Viva Nyimba ruled that the arrest was illegal.

Malawi Information Minister Gospel Kazako said they Bushiris were exercising their right to go home because they felt their lives were in danger in South Africa.

Asked about extradition proceedings, Kazako said Malawi is a nation of laws and that the matter will be dealt with by the book.

Back in Centurion, the R5.5 million luxury home belonging to Bushiri has been forfeited to the state because of his failure to appear in court.

But Bushiri said his life matters most than any property.

