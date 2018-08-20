BB keeper Kakhobwe slammed after conceding three goals

August 20, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Nyasa Big Bullets  goalkeeper Ernest Kankhobwe  had a shocker in his side’s 3-3  TNM Super League draw  to Moyale Barracks on Sunday at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe

The Peoples Team were winning 3-1 in the second half until the soldiers equalized in the last 10 minutes to the game with the third goal coming on the dot of 90 minutes.

However irate Bullets supporters accuse their goalkeeper of making  two game-changing blunders as the soldiers denied Bullets of maximum points.

The supporters vented their anger  on Kakhobwe after the game on social media accusing tje goal custodian of gifting Deus Nkutu simple goals.

In a clip going round on social media, the angry supporters warned Bullets technical panel to release Kakhobwe, saying they will not allow him to man the posts again.

One supporter is quoted uttering all sorts of abusive words to the former Tigers keeper, ” Ndiwa Wanderers uyu asazagwilireso game iliyose.Nanuso ma coach chomwe mumamuyikila pa goal ndichani.”

A   hoarde of angry trolls hit out at Kakhobwe on Facebook.

Justin Moffat wrote on Nyasa Big Bullets official facebook page, “I think the best way is to get rid of  Kakhobwe, wajaira ndipo wapanga zama*** kobasi.”

Peter Norbet wrote,” Kakhobwe ngati umalandira ndalama kumbali kulibwino usanzike mwaulemu.”

Ndondwa
Guest
Ndondwa

Ngati ndi wa nyerere azipita ku nyerere komweko zotikwiyitsa game yophula phula ai zimenezo ife sitinazolowere zimenezo game ya dwangwa anatipweteketsanso kumapeto ife titadalira kuti game taiphula he must resign or go to the club of his heart full stop.

Chinthu
Guest
Chinthu

He had a concussion just like Loris karius of Liverpool who let in silly goals during the UEFA finals against Liverpool.

