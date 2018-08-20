BB keeper Kakhobwe slammed after conceding three goals

Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kankhobwe had a shocker in his side’s 3-3 TNM Super League draw to Moyale Barracks on Sunday at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The Peoples Team were winning 3-1 in the second half until the soldiers equalized in the last 10 minutes to the game with the third goal coming on the dot of 90 minutes.

However irate Bullets supporters accuse their goalkeeper of making two game-changing blunders as the soldiers denied Bullets of maximum points.

The supporters vented their anger on Kakhobwe after the game on social media accusing tje goal custodian of gifting Deus Nkutu simple goals.

In a clip going round on social media, the angry supporters warned Bullets technical panel to release Kakhobwe, saying they will not allow him to man the posts again.

One supporter is quoted uttering all sorts of abusive words to the former Tigers keeper, ” Ndiwa Wanderers uyu asazagwilireso game iliyose.Nanuso ma coach chomwe mumamuyikila pa goal ndichani.”

A hoarde of angry trolls hit out at Kakhobwe on Facebook.

Justin Moffat wrote on Nyasa Big Bullets official facebook page, “I think the best way is to get rid of Kakhobwe, wajaira ndipo wapanga zama*** kobasi.”

Peter Norbet wrote,” Kakhobwe ngati umalandira ndalama kumbali kulibwino usanzike mwaulemu.”

