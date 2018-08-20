‘Chilima-conomics’: SCK illuminates 1 million jobs plan as Kaliati slates Mutharika on ‘tonne of bricks’ threat

Barely days after President Peter Mutharika cast doubt on some of the promises by United Transformation Movement (UTM), Vice President Saulos Chilima on Sunday took time to give hints of his vision on how he will go about creating one million jobs if elected President of this country in the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Addressing a rally to mark the Estern Region launch of his UTM at St Augustine 3 Primary School Ground in Mangochi, Chilima wondered how a leader worth his salt could fail to see the vast job creation opportunities existing in the country.

“Some people are against the idea of creating one million jobs because they want Malawians to remain poor and continue hero-worshiping them.

“Who said Mangochi cannot have a fish processing factory to process fish for exportation. Who said Mangochi and other lake districts cannot have boat making factories to enable our fishermen use locally made boats. Who said (Malawi), cannot have juice processing factories, when fruits like mangoes are everywhere?

“These are the factories that will create some of the jobs we are talking about,” said Chilima before a huge crowd.

The Vice President said UTM’s mission is to make a city like Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, which both lay adjacent to the sea.

As to where he would get the money for establishing the factories, Chilima said some of the money is the one, which people are voluntarily paying back after duping tax payers.

“The money, which is realized from taxes and given by bilateral partners is enough to steer meaning development and transform the country but the problem is that most of these funds end in people’s pockets. There is rampant corruption in government, which is retarding development.

“That’s why we are saying when we get into government on May 22, 2018, we will engage into Operation Chotsa Mbava,” said Chilima, displaying a catapult for targeting thieves he termed apumbwa.

He said he would force the thieves to remit the money being deposited into foreign banks.

Chilima said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should stop calling UTM as liers for their vision for Malawi.

“You don’t know our plans. Don’t waste your time talking about us; mind your own business and we will also mind ours,” he said.

He accused the DPP of failing to fulfill what they pledged to Malawians, saying they are the real liars.

“They promised to construct 10 000 houses and an international airport here in Mangochi. Did they honour these pledges? Who is a liar now?”

Speaking earlier during the rally UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati commented briefly on the threats by President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika last week warned UTM gurus against attacking him, threatening to invoke Section 4 of the Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Act against his critics.

“I want to warn [Vice-President Saulos] Chilima, [Noel] Masangwi, [Patricia] Kaliati and Callista Chapola [Mutharika. I want to warn you, don’t push me around. You better stop what you are doing.

“There are laws in this country about describing a President. If they don’t stop, I am going to drap on you like a tonnes of bricks, and I mean it… I am tired of this nonsense,” said Mutharika in Mzuzu.

But Kaliati said the President should rather use the bricks to construct an airport that has long been on the cards in the lakeshore district.

