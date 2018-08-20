George Adams embraces professionalism in emceeing career

Every successful event needs a great master of ceremony to keep things moving according to the schedule and importantly to keep audiences engaged without getting annoyed. Currently, Lilongwe based George Adams is amongst popular MCs, bringing his unique style and personality to enliven events.

Born on 15 October, 1986 George Adams comes from the area of traditional authority Nkhumba in Phalombe district and has been working as an MC for over 10 years now.

Speaking in an interview, Adams said he is excited that people entrust him with the responsibility to manage the smooth proceedings of their events including Wedding Ceremonies, Engagement Ceremonies, Bridal showers and various corporate events

Adams said emceeing is the career that needs proper skills because it involves the engagement with rational beings.

“Emceeing is not just about holding microphone and speaks or addresses the audience. A good MC knows that emceeing is a pure Mass communication job and it requires Management skills too.

“I had to go to school to learn a lot about Mass communication because addressing people require so much discipline. you never know whom you are talking to, hence discipline is a must for a good MC. Communication discipline means knowing what to say when or not, when to crack a joke or not”, he said

He said since he started his career as the Master of ceremony Adams has never disappointed any client saying once given the opportunity to be the MC he strives for excellence and best results.

“I believe that a good Master of ceremony is interactive and I always make sure that I engage the audience from time to time and rejuvenate the mood of an event. This helps because it makes the audience feel that the MC is part of them”, he said

He further encouraged fellow MCs to consider going to school to improve their skills for effective communication during events.

According to Adams, people can link him through his facebook page named MC George Adams or his mobile phone on 0999390808

Multi-talented Adams holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication obtained from Pentecostal Life University (PLU) and apart from emceeing he works with PSI Malawi and also he is a musician.

