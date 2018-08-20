Soul Savers organises  gospel show in Lilongwe ahead of new album release

Malawi’s hot gospel outfit ‘Soul Savers praise team has organized a gospel show on 2rd September, 2018 at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe in readiness for the new album expected to be out soon.

Soul Savers Praise team operates under Soul Savers Church, which is based in Area 25 , Msungwi Township, in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Founder and overseer of the Church, Pastor Steve Wingolo said people should expect to witness one of the best events in 2018.

Wingolo said all the preparations for the show are going on well.

“I would say this show is very special and unique in the sense that is full of anointing, all the preparations are going on well, and we expect nothing but a great show.

“I am also assuring all the people who will patronize our show that they will not regret because we will perform to the best of our ability with an aim of making our fans in Lilongwe enjoy the show,” said Pastor Steve Wingolo.

The pastor added that Soul Savers praise team is currently in the studio, finalizing their album which will hit the airwaves soon.

He said “we are coming with an album that will live a mark in the Gospel Music landscape, we are bringing a new style and the lyrics are on point, be on the lookout”.

The event will be spiced up by Sir Paul Banda, Ennoh Mwana wa Igwe, Miracle Chinga, Maxwell Olloto, Walusungu Kishombe and Eliza Mponya among others.

In a separate interview, Miracle Chinga said she missed Lilongwe and she is thirsty to dish out the best performance during the day.

“It’s been long time and I am very expectant to entertain my fans in Lilongwe, I am currently doing rehearsals,” She said

The performances slated to be starting from 12 noon will attract an entry fee of K1, 500 per head.

