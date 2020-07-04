BB, Nomads buses were bought by State House from Rashy: ‘Abuse of office’
Football analyst Humphrey Mvula described the purchase of buses which domestic football powerhouses—Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers—got as gifts from immediate past president Peter Mutharika using public resources and not his personal funds as announced earlier by State House, was as abuse of office by the former president.
Former State House press secretary Mgeme Kalilani initially said the buses were bought using Mutharika’s personal money but he has clarified that the buses were bought by State House.
“The correct position was that it was from the President’s Vote in the National budget handled by the State House,” said Kalilani.
Mvula has a since said the purchase of the Higger buses bought from Rashy Motors through a cheque amounting to K300 million from State Residences was “fraudulent behaviour’’ because Mutharika couldn’t have used government money on the pretext of being his own.
Mvula urged the new government to ask the former president to pay back the money.
“I equally wonder how a Higger bus would cost K150 million each,” he said.
Rashy Motors managing director Rashid 'Rashy' Gaffar, an ally to Mutharika and member of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) confirmed having received payment "from government" on the Higger buses and not Marcopolo luxury coaches.
The best price that you can get for Higer Buses is $49000 thats around Mk38,000,000 .
These buses are manufactured in China and Singapore, but mostly in China. The Marketing Agent for the Bus Company in Africa is ALIBABA. So Rushy and Peter Muntharika looted the Money by either increasing the invoice amount.
Government can check the records with the Company Mk300,000,000 its a scam by Peter and Rashy
The question now becomes, how much of the State House funds has he used to pursue/pay for personal interests.
When you overpay, without looking at the price tag, chances are that is not your own money you are spending in that manner.
Crook buying from even bigger crook. This should be investigated by new Government and examples made.
Mutharika needs to pay back the money including the K145m he received as a bribe from Mmwenye uja. Can this old turd go to prison like yesterday? Atupele also needs to pay back for using government vehicles on his convoy while he was VP of a losing party not our country. He took himself as VP of Malawi.
What kind of a president?why hiding the truth Mr Peter
How did Malawi end up with this arrogant thief as a president. Did some body say he is a law professor? If indeed he is then it’s pointless studying law.
Had it been dpp won the elections you wouldn’t have said this today.
This means you have been stealing govt monies all along but no body questioned you
Shame to you and your boss Apm !!
A Mvula munaba ndalama za stage coach plus muli ku UDF munaba zingati ….zikuphweka kunena anzanu…Inu ndamene munayamvitsa zokuba m boma…
Very true. I am not DPP but this Mvula guy also run down stagecoach. He was running stagecoach just like his estate. If investigated can also answer something. Do not play holy over DPP conduc. Vry true APM has to give back too.
Lack of accountability because we were doing business as usual. Malawi was a personal property