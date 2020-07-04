BB, Nomads buses were bought by State House from Rashy: ‘Abuse of office’

Football analyst Humphrey Mvula described the purchase of buses which domestic football powerhouses—Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers—got as gifts from immediate past president Peter Mutharika using public resources and not his personal funds as announced earlier by State House, was as abuse of office by the former president.

Former State House press secretary Mgeme Kalilani initially said the buses were bought using Mutharika’s personal money but he has clarified that the buses were bought by State House.

“The correct position was that it was from the President’s Vote in the National budget handled by the State House,” said Kalilani.

Mvula has a since said the purchase of the Higger buses bought from Rashy Motors through a cheque amounting to K300 million from State Residences was “fraudulent behaviour’’ because Mutharika couldn’t have used government money on the pretext of being his own.

Mvula urged the new government to ask the former president to pay back the money.

“I equally wonder how a Higger bus would cost K150 million each,” he said.

Rashy Motors managing director Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar, an ally to Mutharika and member of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) confirmed having received payment “from government” on the Higger buses and not Marcopolo luxury coaches.

