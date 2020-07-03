Is Atupele becoming Malawi’s version of tweeting Donald Trump?

When he began his campaign for the US presidency, few people, if not none, took billionaire Donald Trump seriously.

Mainstream media—especially CNN, BBC, New York Times, Washington Post and Al Jazeera—rapped him as a time waster, as a result, never presented him positively.

Ignored by mainstream media, Trump found a medium to channel his political campaign to the masses: Twitter.

Through Twitter, Trump perfected the art of making numerous tweets that stopped at speaking his mind on every topic without fear, censure and remorse.

His tweets—which were rife with attacks, ridicule, vile and mock—attracted series of backlash, condemnation and disapproval from different quarters; but, interestingly, they never destroyed his political journey.

He went on, against a background of holding no political office, to defeat 8 strong Republican contenders to become the Republican Party’s candidate.

Further, even when he faced Democrat Party Hillary Clinton, Trump never receded from tweeting attacks. He soldiered on until he floored Hilary Clinton.

Asked if, as a president, he will continue tweeting, Trump said: “I will not stop. This is the only avenue that I connect with my voters and, also, explain myself. All other media outlets hate me, they don’t explain me positively.”

I don’t know if there is any political similarity between Trump and UDF leader Atupele Muluzi but, lately, Atupele appears to be drifting his political game towards Trump-like if social media behavior is anything to go by.

Since losing the June 23 fresh presidential polls, Atupele appears to have turned himself into a Malawian Trump, posting his uncensored, crude and raw views on Facebook on every topic he so wishes.

Interestingly, Atupele’s Facebook posts—besides being the most followed, are attracting a series of backlash, condemnation and disapproval; just as if you are reading comments on one of Trump’s tweets.

The question for Atupele, however, is that: Are his Facebook posts going to help his political career like Trump; or they will just deepen his political disapproval?

Time, of course, will tell; but one thing you cannot ignore here is that his Facebook posts are making him popular, more engaging and, also, more accessible.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!