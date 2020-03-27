BB plan Sambani, Kajoke talks over contract stand-off

Nyasa Big Bullets will hold more talks with defender Precious Sambani and striker Hassan Kajoke over their People’s Club future as the players are yet to sign contract extension.

Sambani and Kajoke are involved in a bizarre stand-off with as the club risk losing them for free if they do notput pen to paper on new deal.

The players are hoping to sign for foreign clubs hence ther reluctance to sign contract extension at Bullets.

Bullets chief administrator Albert Chigoga said the club has already started discussions with Kajoke to “improve” his deal and offer him and believe the ball has been left in the striker’s court over his future.

The stand-off means that foreign clubs can approach the players over a move.

Sambani was expected to join South African club TS Sporting in January but believed Bullets scampered the deal.

But on the possibility of talking to interested clubs, Kajoke with 17 goals in the TNM Super Legaue in his debut seasons, said: “No, as of now am discussing with Bullets. I am a Bullets player as of now.”

