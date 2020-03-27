First Lady launches Covid-19 awareness campaign: Beautify Malawi Trust for vigilance

March 27, 2020 Memory Chatonda- Mana 5 Comments

First Lady Getrude Mutharika has called for people’s strict adherence to set precautionary measures if the country is to successfully keep out the coronavirus.

First Lady Mutharika washing hands after launching prevention awareness campign for COVD19 as traditional leaders wait their turn. Mana
First Lady Mutharika speaking during the launch of prevention awareness campaign of COVID19 at Sanjika Palace. Mana

Mutharika, who is also patron for Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) made the remarks on Thursday at Sanjika Palace when she presided over the official launch of coronavirus prevention and awareness campaign in Malawi that will run for a month.

The First Lady said Malawi  just like other few countries in the world, is at risk of contracting the virus and that there is need for people to practice all preventive measures to keep themselves safe.

“I feel touched whenever I learn how the virus is devastating countries including South Africa. We thank God that Malawi is spared of coronavirus. However, we should not take this for granted because we are at high risk of contracting the virus any time.

“Let us follow all precautionary measures such as washing hands with soap, avoid hand shake, put on face mask, observe social distance and also use hanky to cover the mouth when coughing. Remember, ‘Prevention is better than cure’,” she said.

Mutharika therefore called for concerted efforts among different stakeholders to help in sensitizing the general public on coronavirus  including its preventive measures.

“Coronavirus can attack anyone regardless of age and I am happy to learn that many players including traditional leaders are working tirelessly to sensitise their subjects on COVID-19.  This is what we want.

“As BEAM, we are ready to work in collaboration with any stakeholder to take coronavirus messages  to as far as hard to reach areas,” she said.

In his remarks, Blantyre City Council Mayor, Wild Ndipo thanked BEAM for being in the forefront to take precautionary measures on coronavirus across the country.

He said the Council is enforcing hygiene practices  such as provision of hand-washing facilities  in public places, shop entries as well as  residential areas.

Ndipo therefore appealed to Blantyre residents to follow the BCC order warning to deal with non compliance of the by-law.

“We will be conducting routine inspection exercises to enforce this order and if anyone is found acting to the contrary, the council will use any piece of legislation to deal with them,” he said.

So far, in Malawi, no coronavirus has been reported despite the virus affecting 46 out of 54 countries in Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Mandado@147UlemuIdioterne (the idiots)GreatwomanNasingwe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mandado@147
Guest
[email protected]

so these are the MoH medical personal Mark Botamani said they can only disseminate information lol

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ulemu
Guest
Ulemu

What a foolish article!!
Poor journalism!!
What is COVID-10

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Idioterne (the idiots)
Guest
Idioterne (the idiots)

The Idiots (1998). Watch while they steal your food.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Greatwoman
Guest
Greatwoman

Well done!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

people who have time still play it as a showbiz

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago