Catholic Commission takes Covid-19 messages to Nkhotakota

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe (CCJP Lilongwe) has gone flat out spreading messages on the role every Malawian can take in contributing to the prevention of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

From Thursday to Saturday this week, a team of officials from CCJP Lilongwe is in Nkhotakota where it is delivering the messages alongside its Enhancing Access to Justice for Vulnerable Women Project (Chilungamo Choyambirira) refresher trainings.

The trainings, which were conducted with financial support from the Charles Stewart-Mott Foundation, are targeting Start Awareness Support Action (SASA) groups, community based educators (CBEs) and stakeholders such as the police and judiciary and is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the local structures so that they are able to enhance and promote the use of informal justice systems to access justice.

But CCJP Lilongwe has taken advantage of these trainings to raise awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures government and World Health Organization (WHO) have put in place to prevent the virus from spreading into Malawi.

And in his remarks at Kasangadzi Teacher Development Centre (TDC), CCJP Lilongwe project officer for Access to Justice Project, Richard Kusseni, said information about COVID-19 will form part of the topics the Commission will be delivering to the public at all its forums.

“But since we are not experts in health issues, we will be engaging health workers who will be delivering these messages to the public,” said Kusseni.

A health worker at Mwansambo Health Centre said COVID-19 is real and that it has no known cure to date.

“For now, the only preventive measure is frequent hand washing with soap and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and also keeping a social distance when interacting with friends,” said the health worker.

