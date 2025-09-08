BCC, NAM applaud Premier Bet Malawi’s effort of investing in netball development

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) and the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) officials have applauded the country’s leading betting firm, Premier Bet Malawi for putting up a commendable effort by taking part in investing in the development of netball sport from grassroots level.

Officials from the two institutions made the remarks at Zingwangwa Youth Centre in Blantyre where Premier Bet Malawi was handing over a newly built magnificent netball facility named Zingwangwa Netball Academy to BCC which the betting company constructed at the premise.

Speaking during the event, Director of Human Resources, Management and Development at BCC, Alfred Nyengo said construction of the netball academy facility is a huge contribution which is also inline with Malawi’s 2063 agenda of promoting sports from grassroots level as well as building a nation with health citizens.

Nyengo added that he is confident that the building of the structure will bring a remarkable change in the development of netball as it is going to nature future netball stars who will turn into national team asserts.

“This facility will play a vital role as it will make the young girls to be engaged in their sports activities and avoid getting involved in immoral behaviours that can damage their future.

“What Premier Bet has done is something very encouraging because for every society to have responsible citizens deserves to start by handling the youths properly from a younger stage so through this initiative our young people in Blantyre will be able to sharpen their talents and also realize their potential in the sport,” said Nyengo.

In her remarks, NAM President, Vitumbiko Gubuduza expressed happy for the new infrastructure which she said will play a crucial part in attracting a lot of young girls who will start playing netball as many talented players struggle to showcase their skills due to a challenge of unavailability of netball courts.

“As NAM we are really excited because of this facility which we believe that it will minimize the problems we are currently facing of having limited playing courts as you know that for the country to have quality players we need to have enough facilities like this and it is our expectation that in coming few years we’ll fulfill the dream of developing the sport,” said Gubuduza.

Premier Bet Malawi, Community Manager, Hamusa Mugaye disclosed that the company decided to build the facility to ensure they help in building dreams for young girls by creating a platform where they can be drilled with necessary skills and allow them to graduate to big stages in the future as well as contribute to the national team.

“At Premier Bet we always value every sporting discipline we have in the country and our objective is to see these sports developing hence our effort in supporting them in different ways,” said Mugaye.

Senior Group Village Headman Zingwangwa thanked Premier Bet for considering building the facility in his area which he said will benefit them a lot in building good athletes.

Apart from netball court the facility has a new building which contains two changing rooms for teams, and four office rooms.

