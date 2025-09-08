DPP and Odya Zake Humiliated Barred from Signing Peace Pact Because Their Leaders Didn’t Show Up

In a dramatic twist at the much-publicised National Prayers for the Signing of the Peace Declaration, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu (OZAM) were barred from signing the landmark pact after their presidential candidates failed to show up in person.

Thirteen presidential hopefuls physically availed themselves at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe, where they put pen to paper in a rare moment of unity ahead of the September 16 elections. But for DPP and OZAM, the event turned into a public embarrassment as their proxies were told they could not sign on behalf of absent leaders. The Peace Declaration explicitly required the physical presence of presidential candidates — a requirement their leaders ignored.

The no-show by DPP’s Peter Mutharika and OZAM’s President not only robbed their parties of a symbolic moment but also raised serious questions about their commitment to peace and responsibility in this critical electoral season.

Observers at the event did not hold back. Many interpreted the DPP’s absence as further proof that the 89-year-old Mutharika is too frail, tired, and detached from the political realities of a nation he still claims he can lead. For OZAM, a fringe outfit, the absence only reinforced the perception of irrelevance — a party more interested in making noise than taking responsibility.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera and other candidates, including UDF’s Atupele Muluzi, UTM’s Dalitso Kabambe, and DPP’s own running mate Dr Jane Ansah, were seen exchanging warm handshakes and smiles, in sharp contrast to the absenteeism of their supposed rivals.

PAC Chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale used the occasion to hammer home the importance of leaders personally committing to peace, urging all presidential hopefuls not to be deceived by campaign crowds but to embrace national dialogue, debates, and peaceful electoral conduct.

By failing to show up, DPP and OZAM sent the opposite message — that their leaders either cannot or will not take the responsibility required of those seeking the highest office. In an election where peace and credibility are on the line, their absence spoke louder than any speech.

