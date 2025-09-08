15 Years Imprisonment for Vandalising ESCOM Infrastructure

A man identified as Kashoni Kasitomu, 27, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for vandalizing ESCOM infrastructure, in addition to three years for theft.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve 15 years.

Commenting on the development, ESCOM Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer Pilirani Phiri said the ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate H M Kondowe serves as a warning to would-be offenders that ESCOM takes the protection of its property seriously.

“We welcome the ruling of the court to impose such a significant penalty. This sends a clear message that such criminal activities will not be tolerated, and those who engage in vandalism will face severe consequences,” Phiri said.

Phiri said ESCOM remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its infrastructure, and thay they will continue to work with law enforcement to hold accountable those who damage or steal ESCOM infrastructure.

The incident which Kasitomu has been convicted for – occured at Kapinga Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Vandalism is one of the vices that ESCOM continues to encounter in its effort of supplying reliable and uninterrupted power to its customers.

The corporation is on record lamenting that it loses about K3 billion every year due to vandalism.

