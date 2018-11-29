Be a prayer warrior, First Lady advises Malawi women

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has encouraged women to pray unceasingly for peace and stability to prevail in all corners of the country now and forever.

She said this on Wednesday during the official opening of a three day Blantyre City Presbytery Women’s annual conference at Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) in Blantyre.

The First Lady said she is aware that women in the country face numerous challenges such as violence and poverty saying the situation should not discourage them from praying until God’ intervenes.

“ No matter how long the problem may take, but always be a prayer warrior, have faith and confidence in God that one day you are going to attain the victory. For those who eyes for victory know the power that is in prayer,” Mutharika said.

She urged women to take time to pray for peace and tranquility ahead of next year’s elections.

“During this time, we tend to speak derogatory remarks against one another. But through your prayers, peace and stability can prevail and move the nation forward,” Mutharika observed.

In the course of seeking God’s interventions, she emphasized the need for the women to desist from being jealousy and backbiting towards one another

CCAP General Secretary Rev Alex Maulana said some of the challenges the country is facing are manmade needing mindset change.

“There are issues like early marriages and Gender Based Violence that can be avoided if we embrace mindset change,” he said adding: “together we can put such malpractice to an end.”

Annually, Christians from various countries across the world take time to intercede for the challenges facing within their respective countries.

Blantyre City Presbytery holds Women’s conference every two years for women to intercede for different issues.

This year, the conference which centres on ‘Yehova sadzakhala chete ndi ana ake’ will combine Teachings and Prayers on spiritual growth, Stewardship, Broken marriages, Gender Based Violence (GVB), Youth Unemployment and Health among others

Before key note address, the First Lady read the scriptures from the book of Acts of Apostles 9 verse 36 to 42.

