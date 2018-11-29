Internal bickering to cost  Aford votes, says expert

A political scientist has warned that the continued internal bickering in Alliance for Democracy (Aford) might cost the once powerful party votes in the forthcoming elections.

George Phiri of Livingstonia University said Aford has now completely lost direction due to the power struggle between incumbent president Enoch Chihana and the maverick Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo.

“It might be too late now to reorganize the party so that it does well during the elections. Much time has been wasted on power struggle and internal bickering,” said Phiri.

Party officials in Mzuzu this week threatened to dump the party if the leadership fails to set date for another convention following a court order.

The High Court in Lilongwe in October nullified two parallel conventions of the party which elected Chihana and Mwenifumbo respectively as leaders of the party.

Judge Charles Mkandawire ordered that the party should set another date for a convention but Chihana, who remains the party president, is yet to set the date as time is running out ahead of the highly contentious tripartite elections.

