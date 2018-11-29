Malawi govt  to deport 36  illegal miners: Issues removal directions

Government is set to deport 36 Mozambican illegal miners who were arrested in a Malawi Defense Force soldiers swoop in Namizimu forest in Makanjira, Mangochi in October.

Mining has become a main source of income for many people across the country.

Immigration department eastern region officer Vivien Kasembo said the illegal miners are being deported following a court ruling in Zomba after they were arrested along with 300 others most of them Malawians.

“They will be deported through Chiponde and Mandimba border posts. The paper work for their deportations has been finalized and we will deport them today,” said Kasembo.

Kasembo said five Tanzanians and a Congolese will have to wait because their paper work for deportation is being worked out.

The immigration officer said the Tanzanians will be deported through Songwe whilst the Congolese will be deported through Zambia.

Government has been taking stern action against illegal miners whom they accuse of stealing the country’s precious stones and other natural resources as well as promoting prostitution in areas where they mine illegally.

