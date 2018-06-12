Be More race proceeds goes to Salima schools

In keeping its promises of promoting girl child education, Standard Bank has announced that the 2018 Be More race proceeds will be donated three primary schools in Salima where the Bank in partnership with UNICEF is implementing a girl mentorship program.

Speaking during the 2018 Be More Race in Lilongwe Standard Bank Chief Executive William le Roux said the money collected from registration fee will go towards girl child education project at Lifidzi, Katelera and Ngolowindo Primary Schools in Salima .

The entry fee for the race for 21km is MK17, 000, 10km was MK 11,000 and 5km MK6000

“In keeping to the Standard Bank Malawi purpose of Tiwale, Together Driving Growth to Build Mother Malawithe adopted beneficiary for the Be More Race this year will go to the Girls mentorship program in Salima ,” said Roux.

Roux said described the 2018 race as a success saying the bank was impressed with the turn out.

“The 2018 Be More race is the continuation of flagship sponsorship in partnership with key clients but to greater heights. This year we continue to move forward with our theme being Together We Can Be More. As Standard Bank we believe that it is important to balance your health and your wealth and therefore we fully embrace the Be More Race, which is about your mind, body, soul and community,” he said

During the 2017 Be More race the Bank collected MK2.3 Million from the race registration fees and the Bank matched the amount to cater for the three schools in Dedza where it donated books worth MK4.6 million

The program targets girls from Standard 6 to 8 in primary schools and is aiming to encourage girls continue with education.

The Bank mentors the girls in three main areas; Career Development, Financial Literacy and early marriages.

The 2018 Be More race took place on 9 June 2018 starting from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 15 Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometers.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) athlete Kefasi Kasten underlined his credentials when he scooped this year’s Standard Bank Be More Race.

The Zomba based runner finished the 21 kilometer race in 1 hour, eight minutes and 51 seconds beating Kenyan Kipkogey Shadrack who came second after finishing the same distance after 1 hour, nine minutes and two seconds . Another Malawian athlete Chancy Master came third after finishing the journey in 1 hour, nine minutes and 44 seconds.

For winning the race, Kasten pocketed K1.5 million plus gold medal whereas Shadrack got K900,000 and silver medal. Third placed Master received K550, 000 plus a bronze medal.

In the ladies’ category, Kenyan Too Mercy Gelimo won the race after 1 hour, 22 minutes and 33 seconds followed by Cecilia Mhango on second position after finishing the distance in 1 hour, 24 minutes 55 seconds whereas Tereza Master in 1 hour, 26, minutes and 36 seconds

