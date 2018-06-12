Chief Chikumbu sounds SOS on food in Mulanje: Nankhumwa pledges prompt govt intervention

As declared by President Peter Mutharika that no single Malawian shall die of hunger, no-one in Mulanje will die of hunger, Parliamentarian for Mulanje Central constituency, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje made a plea for humanitarian food for the people of Mulanje Central and other parts of the district during a public rally Nankhumwa addressed at Nachiwale Primary School in the constituency after he officially launched construction of a classroom block on Sunday. June 10, 2018.

Senior Chief Chikumbu informed Nankhumwa that Mulanje was one the districts, which were hit worst by fall armworms, which attacked food staple maize crop.

“We did not harvest enough maize. This has resulted in a dire food situation in Mulanje where many families are relying sweet potatoes for survival. We’re in a desperate situation, honourable minister. The desperate food situation is exacerbated by lack of maize stock at ADMARC markets. Please inform President Mutharika so that he can intervene,” she said.

Responding to the plea, Nankhumwa said he was well aware of the food situation and that government is taking urgent measures to address the problem.

“President Mutharika promised us all that no-one would die because of lack of food. I can assure you food would be made available directly to vulnerable households. The President has also ordered that all ADMARC markets be stocked with enough maize, as soon as possible, so that those who can afford to buy can do so,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Turning to the business of the day, Nankhumwa said he had personally funded construction of the classroom block to encourage more children from the catchment area to attain basic education and “make it in life”.

The minister disclosed that the contractor had assured him that the classroom block would be ready by next month, July.

“Education is very necessary for all to go ahead in life and succeed. It develops confidence and helps build personality of a person. Education gives us knowledge of the world around us and changes it into something better.

“Education develops in us a perspective of looking at life. It helps us build opinions and have points of view on things in life, said Nankhumwa, ho is also Leader of the House in Malawi Parliament.

Nankhumwa said as “a servant of his people”, he is poised to transform the general livelihood of the people of Mulanje Central constituency through improved service delivery, including education, health facilities, road network and electricity, among others.

He said for example, he would ensure that the tarmac road that starts from Chinakanaka Trading Centre and ends somewhere near Nachiwale turn-off is extended all the way to Nansomba.

“I am bringing new ground of development. We’ve brought electricity to many parts of the constituency; next year, 2019, will be your turn. Nachiwale will have electricity next year,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa is a frontrunner as DPP parliamentary candidate for Mulanje Central constituency. His main challenger is comedian Michael Usi aka Mangany’a.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :