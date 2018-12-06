Beatus Msamange dreams big in the fiel of arts

Born in 1999, one of the fast rising actors, story tellers and writers Beatus Ble Msamange says heis thinking beyond acting and Malawians should expect more great things from him in few years to come.

Having started his career at a tender age, Msamange identifies himself as someone sent to tell stories in an extra-ordinary way and also to give people maximum entertainment in the confines of their homes through TV and Radio Acting.

Msamange is the future of television, literature and theater not only in Malawi but even across the global. At 19 years of age the emerging actor has already taken the huge leaps that most of us shun and dread.

Speaking in an interview Msamange said in February 2017 just a month before his eighteenth birthday he took acting as a full time job, from then up to June of the same year he worked and trained as a physical theater actor, stage manager and lighting assistant at Madsoc theatre in Lilongwe.

“In September the same year, i starred in a one man play at a nationwide stage drama competition and the play won second place at the regional finals, the play was written and directed by Marcel Mtambo and it was produced by Umojah Arts ”he said

His very first role in a movie is in ‘the boy who harnessed the wind’ a Hollywood production and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut. The movie is expected to be very epic and recentlyNETFLIX has announced that it has obtained rights to premier the movie worldwide, especially in select theatres in the US and in the UK next year.

The movie has a star studded cast of; Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years a slave), Aissa Maiga, Lemogang Tsipa, Noma Dumedezweni (Hermione in Harry porter) and many more. In the movie Beatus plays one of the clubhouse boys.

According to Msamange, being on a Hollywood set was eye opening and a great opportunity for the young actor and he gained pure knowledge in as far as acting is concerned.

This year he has and is working with Paragon Arts, a theatre company that is yet to be launched but they have had two performances of the classical anton Chekov play; the marriage proposal, and he plays Ivan Vasilevitch. They have perfomed it at Lilongwe Community hall and at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

Just recently from November 8 – 19 2018 Beatus was in Norway working on a theatre for development project with 3 other actors and Network For Youth Development in collaboration with a Norwegian youth organization; SPIRE. The issues that were of the main focus were: climate change and how it relates to gender, agriculture and many other aspects.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :