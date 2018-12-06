Hong Kong court adjourns Malawian woman drug trafficker case to January

A court in Hong Kong has adjourned to January a case involving 29-year-old Estina Mukasera who faces a death sentence for drug trafficking.

Robert Mkwezalamba, chairman of Human Rights Defenders Coalition said she Mukasera appeared before the court on December 3 and this time there was a Malawian translator for her.

“It is pleasing to note that Malawi Foreign office in Beijing attended the sessions and that Estina was provided with a defense lawyer by the Hing Kong administration,” said Mkwezalamba.

Mkwezalamba says said the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) where he is executive director, continues to commend the parliamentary committee on International Relations, ministry of Foreign Affairs, Father John Wotherspoon and all that are playing various roles to secure a fair trial and possible repatriation of her back home.

“Our concern as HRCC, besides lobbying for her return, is to use her case to show case how grave trafficking in persons and banned substances has penetrated our society-hence we would like a united action to ensure that we get rid of this vice,” said Mkwezalamba.

He said HRCC is collaborating with family, police and other national organs to get to the bottom of the matter and have the master minders face justice

