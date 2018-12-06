Hong Kong court adjourns Malawian woman drug trafficker case to January

A court in Hong Kong has adjourned to January a case involving 29-year-old Estina Mukasera who faces a death sentence for drug trafficking.
Robert Mkwezalamba, chairman of Human Rights Defenders Coalition said she Mukasera appeared before the court on December 3 and this time there was a Malawian translator for her.
“It is pleasing to note that Malawi Foreign office in Beijing attended the sessions and that Estina was provided with a defense lawyer by the Hing Kong administration,” said Mkwezalamba.
Mkwezalamba says said the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) where he is executive director, continues to commend the parliamentary committee on International Relations, ministry of Foreign Affairs, Father John Wotherspoon and all that are playing various roles to secure a fair trial and possible repatriation of her back home.
“Our concern as HRCC, besides lobbying for her return, is to use her case to show case how grave trafficking in persons and banned substances has penetrated our society-hence we would like a united action to ensure that we get rid of this vice,” said Mkwezalamba.
He said HRCC is collaborating with family, police and other national organs to get to the bottom of the matter and have the master minders face justice
May be second chance…..otherwise Hong Kong 👽
In 2015, Davis Namaona was executed in Indonesia by the firing squad. I did not read such publicity. Can someone tell me why this case is special? And did you say the Malawi Office deletion attended the session? Abale! Hopefully we will do the same to other criminals outside Malawi.
I think there’s more to this story than has been let out. For example, why the need for a translator? They speak English in Hong Kong (It was a British colony). Does it mean this Malawian woman is globetrotting all over the world without speaking English? Unless, of course, she is just some ignorant villager who has been human-trafficking.
She is a criminal and let her be treated as such. Why giving her attention as if she has done something good for our Nation Malawi ???
Let her rot right there damn it! ….. we gat lots of problems in our country that need urgent attention and not stupid drug traffickers who want easy money.
At least she gets to see 2019! shes lucky SAR hong kong is a bit democratic if she were to be trailed in mainland china she would have been executed by now those communist dont listen to anybody and they take pride is executing foreigners just for Beijing to relax muscle
we dont need drug traffickers even here in Malawi, it would have been good riddance if she was chopped there.