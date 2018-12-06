Hong Kong court adjourns Malawian woman drug trafficker case to January

December 6, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

A court in Hong Kong has adjourned to January a case involving 29-year-old Estina Mukasera who faces a death sentence for drug trafficking.

Estina Mikasera

Robert Mkwezalamba, chairman of Human Rights Defenders Coalition said she Mukasera appeared before the court on December 3 and this time there was a Malawian translator for her.

“It is pleasing to note that Malawi Foreign office in Beijing attended the sessions and that Estina was provided with a defense lawyer by the Hing Kong administration,” said Mkwezalamba.

Mkwezalamba says said the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) where he is executive director,  continues to commend the parliamentary committee on International Relations, ministry of Foreign Affairs, Father John Wotherspoon and all that are playing various roles to secure a fair trial and possible repatriation of her back home.

“Our concern as HRCC, besides lobbying for her return, is to use her case to show case how grave trafficking in persons and banned substances has penetrated our society-hence we would like a united action to ensure that we get rid of this vice,” said Mkwezalamba.

He said HRCC is collaborating with family, police and other national organs to get to the bottom of the matter and have the master minders face justice

Keston
Guest
Keston

May be second chance…..otherwise Hong Kong 👽

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Polomondo
Guest
Polomondo

In 2015, Davis Namaona was executed in Indonesia by the firing squad. I did not read such publicity. Can someone tell me why this case is special? And did you say the Malawi Office deletion attended the session? Abale! Hopefully we will do the same to other criminals outside Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Mariana
Guest
Mariana

I think there’s more to this story than has been let out. For example, why the need for a translator? They speak English in Hong Kong (It was a British colony). Does it mean this Malawian woman is globetrotting all over the world without speaking English? Unless, of course, she is just some ignorant villager who has been human-trafficking.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Shaft Sachapandimadzi
Guest
Shaft Sachapandimadzi

She is a criminal and let her be treated as such. Why giving her attention as if she has done something good for our Nation Malawi ???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Nambewe Sokosi
Guest
Nambewe Sokosi

Let her rot right there damn it! ….. we gat lots of problems in our country that need urgent attention and not stupid drug traffickers who want easy money.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

At least she gets to see 2019! shes lucky SAR hong kong is a bit democratic if she were to be trailed in mainland china she would have been executed by now those communist dont listen to anybody and they take pride is executing foreigners just for Beijing to relax muscle

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kavibangwa
Guest
kavibangwa

we dont need drug traffickers even here in Malawi, it would have been good riddance if she was chopped there.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago

