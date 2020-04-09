Beautify Malawi Trust donates hand washing materials to Mangochi Hospital

Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust on Wednesday donated hand washing materials to Mangochi district and town councils, Mangochi District Hospital and four constituencies to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The items included 250 buckets of various sizes, two sets of four-tap-each facilities and 40 cartons of Azam soap, among others.

BEAM Trust Chairperson for Mangochi, Muhammad Ajusa said the donation followed the appeal that the two councils made to stakeholders working in the district for them to support the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

“When the District Commissioner made the appeal, we reported to our seniors at BEAM Trust and today we are witnessing this [donation] being handed over to serve the purpose,” Ajusa said.

Ajusa said the Trust would remain committed to supporting Mangochi district and town councils on issues of hygiene and clean environment.

Special Advisor to the First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika under BEAM Trust, Emma Mabvumbe said the Trust felt compelled to take the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus head-on.

Mabvumbe said the Trust has already made donations to other councils and various institutions and that the exercise would continue nation-wide.

“The task that we have at hand is already within what we do as BEAM Trust; so, it’s like we are just continuing with our day to day work. We are also very grateful for the innovations that some Malawians are coming up with such as this multi-tap hand washing facility that we are procuring,” she said.

Mangochi District Medical Officer, Dr. Chimwemwe Thambo, who received the donation on behalf of the Director of Health and Social Services, hailed BEAM Trust for the hand washing materials, saying they would enhance hygiene at the facility in the wake of Covid-19.

Mangochi District Commissioner, Reverend Moses Chimphepo said the hand washing materials were timely as the councils needed them to be distributed to traditional authorities, markets and other busy places.

Four Members of Parliament namely; Francesca Masamba for Mangochi East; Lillian Patel for Mangochi South; Victoria Kingston for Mangochi Central and Ishmael Grant for Mangochi Masongola also received some buckets and soap from BEAM Trust.

Speaking on behalf of the legislators, Kingston said they would distribute the hand washing materials across their constituencies in key and busy points including borders.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!