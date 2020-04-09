President Mutharika swears in 3 judges, says Malawi needs speedy access to justice

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday witnessed the swearing in of three new judges he appointed to the High Court of Malawi benches appealing to them not to be denying Malawians speedy access to justice.

The swearing in ceremony for justices Chimwemwe Kamowa, Jabber Alide and Shadreck Texious Masoamphambe took place at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

President Mutharika newly appointed three new judges bring the number of Justices serving in the High Court to 37.

In his speech Mutharika said: “While we can say the number of judges is growing, the figure remains small and inadequate, considering the demand for judiciary services and the need for the judiciary to expedite delivery of judgments.”

Mutharika called upon the Judiciary to discharge their duties professionally so that the citizens of this country are well protected.

“It is my expectation that the new judges will help the judiciary to meet people’s expectations. Malawians have a lot of expectations from the judiciary. These expectations are embodied in the Judiciary’s own vision and core values,” said Mutharika.

The President outlined that the vision of the Judiciary is expeditious and impartial justice.

He said the core values of the judiciary are: Integrity, Transparency , Accountability, Responsiveness , Teamwork and Professionalism.

“On our own promise to the people as carried in these values, Malawians expect our judiciary to be a place of unquestionably high integrity and professionalism,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said there are reports of rampant practice of delayed judgement in the judiciary and asked for speedy access to justice.

“The Civil Procedure Rules provide that judgment has to be delivered within 90 days. However, judges are refusing to write judgments such that it takes as long as seven years to deliver justice. Yet we all know that justice delayed is justice denied.

“I know sometimes there is huge workload. I have been a Magistrate before in Dar es Salaam before I joined the academics. But I urge you to go and serve with commitment,” said Mutharika.

President Mutharika said he appointed justices Kamowa , Alide and Masoamphambe because he has trust in them and they were recommended by their colleagues because they have trusted them.

“Do not betray the trust of the people. Your credentials inspire a lot of expectation,” he said.

According to President Mutharika, Justice Chimwemwe Kamowa has over 12 years of experience as a Judicial Officer.

She has worked with the Malawi Judiciary in various capacities. For the last 6 years, she has been Chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court where she has presided over labour and employment matters.

Justice Masoamphambe has served as a resident magistrate, rising through the ranks since 2000 before his appointment as a Deputy Registrar of the High Court in 2018.

Mutharika said Justice Alide has over 25 years’ experience as Legal Counsel in corporate and commercial law. He has achieved many accomplishments both in the public and private sectors in Malawi.

“Each one of you has earned and deserved your appointment. I have confidence in all of you that you will discharge your duties impartially with Patriotism, Integrity and Hard work,” said Mutharika.

Speaking to the media, Justice Alide promised to discharge his duties professionally and impartially.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!