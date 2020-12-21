Beer challenge contester dies  due to drinking too much alcohol

December 21, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

A pub owner who took a beer challenge contest has died due to excessive beer drinking during the alcohol drinking competition in Kasungu.

A drinker enjoys a beer in a shebeen

Police say the 28-year-old man has died after drinking 10 bottles of beer during the liquor drinking crazy competition.

The Police have named the deceased as Brave Banda, from Kamphungu village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawamba in the district who could not be brave enough to beer.

It is said that Banda owned a pub where he was selling assorted beer and spirits.

On this particular day, he challenged his customers  that he could drink 10 bottles of a particular beer which placed with 43 percent alcohol content.

Then the people struck a deal that if the pub owner emerged successful, he would be awarded, and his customers would settle the bill.

Banda started drinking the beer but after the tenth bottle he fainted.

He was then rushed to Kamboni Health Centre where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Post-mortem conducted revealed the cause of death as due to hypoglycaemia.

Police have since advised all people that take beer to avoid attempting risky undertakings and taking too much alcohol on empty stomachs.

 

Angoni pa town
Angoni pa town
5 hours ago

That means the limit is 9 and not 10

0
Reply
Bauleni
Bauleni
5 hours ago

Shaa, rip Bro

0
Reply
