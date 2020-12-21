Police arrest village head for impregnating teenage schoolgirl

Malawi Police in Mponela Dowa have arrested a village head for falling in love and impregnating a 15-year-old girl who has since dropped out of school.

He has been identified as senior group headman Mangadzi.

Police say the 35-year-old traditional leader, whose real name is Ronald Kachikhade, committed the offence in August this year.

Police say the victim, who wrote the last primary school leaving certificate examination (PSLCE), was in a relationship with the chief senior group headman.

And on 12 this month, the victim mentioned the group village head man as the one responsible for the pregnancy after being asked by her mother, according to the police.

Deputy Police Spokesperson for Mponela Macpartson Msadala said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement which contravenes Section 138 of the Penal code.

Kachikhade, hails from Msiwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in the District.

