Covid-19 on the rise in Malawi: Govt to decide on vaccine

Malawi, which has been registering almost zero new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past months has seen a sharp rise of the virus pandemic in the past few weeks.

This has worried the presidential taskforce on Covid-19 and blames it on imported cases.

In the past 10 days, the country has registered a total of 116 cases.

This is contrary to recent statistics where the country was registering less than 5 cases per day.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda Co-Chairperson of the taskforce said it is worrying that the country has started registering an increase in the number of cases.

According to Kandodo-Chiponda the rise in the number of cases is as a result of the pandemic’s resurgence in neighbouring countries which Malawi share borders with.

She has since appealed to the general public not to relax in adhering to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile Kandodo-Chiponda has told members of the press that government is yet to make a decision on whether to administer Covid-19 vaccine or not on its citizens.

Currently, some countries are trying different Covid-19 vaccines on its people.

And according to Chiponda issues of Vaccine are very sensitive as such at an appropriate time government will come up with its official stand on the matter after making thorough consultations.

