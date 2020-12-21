Natural disasters kill 23, lightning claims 20

Government says this year’s natural disasters accompanying the heavy rains have killed 23 people with lightning killing 20 people.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) says in a statement the disasters include flooding and lightning.

DODM since the onset of rains in the country many councils including Lilongwe, Karonga and Mangochi have been affected by several natural disasters like lightning, stormy rains, strong winds, heavy rains, flash floods and hailstorms.

Fyaupe Mwafongo, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for DODMA says that most councils have been highly affected with natural disasters.

Mwafongo further indicated that the Department of Disaster Management Affairs has registered 23 deaths of which 20 died after being hit by lightning.

According to Mwafongo, so far, the country has recorded a total of 12,031 houses affected and 166 injuries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares