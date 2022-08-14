Bembeke TTC wreck havoc over disco misunderstandings

Authorities in Dedza have closed indefinitely Saint Joseph’s Teacher Training College following a misunderstanding between students and the school management over disco entertainment.

Both school authorities and Secretary in the Ministry of Education Chikondano Musa have confirmed the development in separate interviews but could not provide details.

Some students said the whole thing started when the college authorities stopped the students from holding a disco show on Friday without their permission.

This, reportedly angered the students who turned violent until this Saturday morning when police fired teargas to disperse them; leading to the school’s indefinite closure.

The move will likely affect the students’ preparations for their forthcoming examinations scheduled for 23 August 2022.

