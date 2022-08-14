Bembeke TTC wreck havoc over disco misunderstandings

August 14, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Authorities in Dedza have closed indefinitely Saint Joseph’s Teacher Training College  following a misunderstanding between students and the school management over disco entertainment.

PS in the Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa,
Both school authorities and Secretary in the Ministry of Education Chikondano Musa have confirmed the development in separate interviews but could not provide details.
Some students said the whole thing started when the college authorities stopped the students from holding a disco show on Friday without their permission.
This, reportedly angered the students who turned violent until this Saturday morning when police fired teargas to disperse them; leading to the school’s indefinite closure.
The move will likely affect the students’ preparations for their forthcoming examinations scheduled for 23 August 2022.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera engages protest organisers

Organisers of protests in the country have made a pledge to President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera that they will seek...

Close