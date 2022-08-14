Chakwera engages protest organisers

Organisers of protests in the country have made a pledge to President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera that they will seek a negotiation path before going into the streets.

The assurance was made on Friday when over 35 leaders of various civil society organizations on Friday met with President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to present various concerns on behalf of Malawians.

This follows the CSOs’ collective resolution to engage government directly on socioeconomic development matters rather than taking to the streets through economically disruptive protests.

The delegation, led by Mr. Oliver Nakoma, was invited by the Malawi leader and they informed President Chakwera that they believe that constructive direct engagement is the best approach for building on and leveraging the areas in which the Tonse Government has already registered success.

President Chakwera thanked the CSO leaders for coming and committed to honour their request for regular direct engagement to monitor progress on the issues they raised.

