DPP Kayuni rubbishes Chisa Mbele arrest claims

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni has rubbished claims by social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele that there is a warrant of arrest for him for allegedly exposing dubious allowance claims by the top state prosecutor.

Chisa Mbele and some of his close social media activists have been posting on social media platforms, especially Facebook that Kayuni has directed the police to arrest Chisa Mbele over the allowance claims.

But Kayuni described the claims in an interview as nonsense.

“I do not have time for such jokes. I have serious cases to prosecute. Let Mr Mbele not use my office if he wants to seek public attention,” said Kayuni.

He said he has no time to be fighting with people on social media platforms, nor defending fake news posted on social media platforms.

Chisa Mbele faces defamation charges in the courts after he posted fake news on his Facebook wall that some senior government officials received bribes from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

He later brought down the post from the Facebook wall and apologised to the concerned officials, claiming he was misled.

Chisa Mbele is renowned for his pride on attacks on President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for no apparent reason.