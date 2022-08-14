Drug Fight Malawi in anti-drug abuse and illicit trafficking campaign

Drug Fight Malawi – a local non-governmental organization working to tackle drug and substance abuse – has embarked on an outreach campaign to tackle drug and substance abuse among students in secondary schools in the country.

The drug abuse prevention campaign in schools is being supported by Drug Free World, which conducted a study on a voluntary basis.

As part of their study, officials from the Drug Free World interacted with students at Chinsapo Secondary School in the City of Lilongwe on 11 August, 2022.

Drug Fight Malawi Executive Director, Nelson Baziwelo Zakeyu, said the anti-drug abuse and illicit trafficking campaign will, therefore, aim to create awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

“Schools that have already benefited from the project include Lilongwe Girls Secondary School, Bwaila, Chipasula, Tsabango and Chilambula Community Day Secondary Schools. If well supported, the project will reach out to several secondary schools in all regions of the country,” said Zakeyu.

“The project focus is mainly on those children and young people to never try to experiment marijuana nor any other forms of drugs are like a trap that becomes hard for one to quit.”

