Msaka throws his name in DPP presidency ring

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, has finally come out of cocoon to declare his intention to the vie for the presidency of the erstwhile governing party.

Msaka, while addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Friday afternoon, claimed that DPP supporters have been exerting pressure on him to declare on whether he would contest for the party leadership at the convention.

“These demands for confirmation have become louder and louder as 2023, the year of our convention, approaches. Today I intend to answer that question. I believe I have the requirements that are needed for the leadership of our mighty Democratic Progressive Party. I, therefore, with great humility, hereby announce my candidature for the leadership of the DPP at the convention to be held in 2023,” he said.

Msaka prided himself as a leader that the delegates to the party’s 2023 convention, and the entire DPP membership, will be looking for, claiming he has the capacity to unite the party and bring to an end the prevailing and potential divisions within the party.

The legal luminary also took time to read his manifesto to attract the DPP membership to candidature.

He said if elected as Malawi’s Head of State in in the 2025 presidential election, he shall use his experience in the public service to create hope and opportunities for our youth, women and men.

“I will bring the leadership that will unite the country; how to end tribalism and nepotism by giving equal opportunities to all regardless of region or district of origin; how to adequately fund our hospitals, schools and colleges; how to depoliticize and inspire the public service; how to seriously fight corruption; how to adequately equip and motivate our defence forces and security services; how to encourage industry, manufacturing and commerce; how to run a democratic government; and how to attain justice for all. We shall also endeavour to free a large number of Malawians from over-dependence on the land,” he narrated.

Added Msaka, “In short, my vision is to create a system of government that works for the people. A government that is effective. A government that makes its citizens succeed.”

Ironically, Msaka failed to demonstrate this leadership whilst serving the Malawi Government in various government portfolios during the DPP regime.

He failed to rebuke nepotistic and tribalistic tendencies in the party.

