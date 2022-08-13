In 2 years, Chakwera has done more than predecessors, says Chimwendo Banda

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has done more road development projects across the country than his predecessors, just two years after ascending to the presidency.

Chimwendo Banda, who is also Minister of Sports and Youth was speaking in parliament during the closing of the seating of House.

He said those accusing Chakwera that he has not delivered are blind as they are failing to see.

Chimwendo Banda says Chakwera will continue to govern the country whether some people connive to organize to bring down his administration through demonstrations or not.

On issue of fertilizer prices, Chimwendo Banda said fertilizer prices have gone up everywhere.

He challenged the opposition bench to travel to other countries to appreciate the prices.

On Business in the House, Chimwendo said the House has managed to pass 12 Bills while three have been referred to Committees.

In his adjournment remarks, Kondwani Nankhumwa Leader of Opposition has challenged President Chakwera to fix the economy.

Nankhumwa told Chakwera to fix the economy with action and not just by word of mouth.

He said President Chakwera should stop blaming the Ukraine Russia war.

Meanwhile, Parliament has passed the Malawi School of Government Bill.

The Bill seeks to establish the Malawi School of Government through a merger of the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) and Staff Development Institute (SDI).

MIM was established under the Malawi Institute of Management Act (Cap. 30:07) while the Staff Development Institute (SDI) was administratively established by the Government of Malawi.

The Bill proposes creation of the School through a merger of the two.

The two institutions have been selected based on their current mandate which is focused on development and delivery of various capacity building programmes for the public service and private sector.

The School will offer induction, refresher and promotional courses in addition to various management courses at diploma and degree levels, according to Titus Mvalo, Justice Minister.

