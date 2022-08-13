Court throws out Kabambe, Mathanga application to have K4.3bn money laundering case discharged

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has thrown out an application by former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Dalitso Kabambe to discharge him and his co-accused Henry Mathanga in the K4.3 billion money laundering and abuse of office RBM case.

Lawyer for Kabambe and Mathanga, Foster Maele expressed concern over the numerous state applications to the court which he said were delaying the case.

He said since June 28 last year, there no plea or examination of any witnesses.

But the court declined the application; saying there is still progress in the case.

However the state has since arrested other accused in the matter.

Kabambe and others were arrested last year in connection to a foreign and domestic money transfers to the tune of 4.3 billion kwacha.

This followed a forensic audit report which described the transfer of the funds to FDH Bank as fraudulent as it happened without RBM’s board approval, among others.

Meanwhile, the court has discharged and consequently acquitted former Market Operations Dealer Leah Donga and former director of Financial Lzrketdy Rodrick Wiyo, third and fourth accused respectively in the Reserve Bank of Malawi’s 4.3 billion kwacha case involving former RBM governor Dalitso Kabambe and others.

The court established that the documents with the Director of Public Prosecutions have no evidence to continue accusing the two in the matter.

Chimwaza’s decision is based on the state application on the matter.

She has further granted another state application to allow them have more time for disclosure compilation which the court limits its nod to 30 days; ending on 12 September.

The disclosures are to be served to the defense on 4th September before the court reconvenes on 22 September for plea taking and further directions.

It is believed that the former ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party siphoned money from the central bank to fund party activities, including the 2020 court sanctioned June 23 presidential election which Professor Peter Mutharika lost to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.